Knights of Columbus District 53 Free Throw Contest

By
Neal Cullen
-
0
79

THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL OF THE STUDENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES WHO PARTICIPATED IN OUR ANNUAL BASKETBALL FREE THROW CHAMPIONSHIP WHICH WAS HELD ON JANUARY 9, 2019 AT SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL REGIONAL SCHOOL IN CLAYTON, NJ. WE CONGRATULATE THE FOLLOWING STUDENTS AS DISTRICT CHAMPIONS IN THE BASKETBALL FREE THROW COMPETITION GIRLS’ AGE 11 CHAMPION: SOFIA BOMPENSA GIRLS’ AGE 13 CHAMPION: ANGELINA DRAGONE BOYS’ AGE 9 CHAMPION: BRADY MIEDEL BOYS’ AGE 10 CHAMPION: ANTHONY DACIERNO BOY’S AGE 12 CHAMPION: NICK CORRADETTI BOYS’ AGE 13 CHAMPION: CONNOR HILL BOYS’ AGE 14 CHAMPION: JOEY ROSA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR